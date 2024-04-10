IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump: Arizona abortion ruling will be 'straightened out'
April 10, 202401:57
    Trump: Arizona abortion ruling will be 'straightened out'

Former President Donald Trump told reporters that Arizona will be brought "back into reason" after the state's Supreme Court ruled that the state's 160-year-old near-total abortion ban can be enforced. NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor analyzes Trump's reaction to the ruling.April 10, 2024

