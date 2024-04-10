- Now Playing
Trump: Arizona abortion ruling will be 'straightened out'01:57
- UP NEXT
Arizona is an ‘abortion desert’: AZ woman shares her personal story03:58
Trump has to own 'all the consequences' for overturning Roe v. Wade: former Rep. Carlos Curbelo06:13
'It's insane...It's an affront to our freedom': Arizona AG slams abortion ban07:40
Claire McCaskill: What is happening to the progress we made around freedom and equality?05:32
Kari Lake is now blasting the Arizona abortion law she once praised05:43
Biden blames Trump for Arizona's 'extreme and dangerous' abortion ban07:37
Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law06:33
'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling11:14
Gov. Hobbs: ‘Chaos and confusion’ from Arizona abortion ban is ‘devastating’05:47
Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted08:38
'She is lying': AZ Dem Senate candidate Gallego torches Kari Lake on abortion ban04:58
Arizona Supreme Court to enforce 1864 abortion ban, when age of consent was 1011:08
Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban07:33
‘War on women': Marine veteran shares her experience on needing an abortion during service04:09
Trump 'lies' and will do 'whatever he needs' to get back into office: Sen. Tammy Duckworth05:43
Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban02:09
Harris to head to Arizona after state ruling on near-total abortion ban02:33
Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban07:02
‘Total mess’: Stuart Stevens on Trump’s abortion stance09:22
- Now Playing
Trump: Arizona abortion ruling will be 'straightened out'01:57
- UP NEXT
Arizona is an ‘abortion desert’: AZ woman shares her personal story03:58
Trump has to own 'all the consequences' for overturning Roe v. Wade: former Rep. Carlos Curbelo06:13
'It's insane...It's an affront to our freedom': Arizona AG slams abortion ban07:40
Claire McCaskill: What is happening to the progress we made around freedom and equality?05:32
Kari Lake is now blasting the Arizona abortion law she once praised05:43
Play All