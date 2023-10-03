‘Caged, afraid’: Trump's 'corned' as New York fraud trial begins expert says

Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James were together for the first time in a New York City courtroom on Monday. Trump is on trial to determine what price he should pay for the massive fraud he has committed for years. "He's a 77-year-old man who is finally being held to account for behavior he got away with for a long time because no one cared until he became president," MSNBC analyst Tim O'Brien says of Donald Trump.Oct. 3, 2023