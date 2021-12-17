IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence

03:30

While the prosecution cross-examined Kim Potter during her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, the former police officer became emotional while watching body camera evidence and the judge announced the court would take a break.Dec. 17, 2021

