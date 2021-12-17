Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence
03:30
Share this -
copied
While the prosecution cross-examined Kim Potter during her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, the former police officer became emotional while watching body camera evidence and the judge announced the court would take a break.Dec. 17, 2021
UP NEXT
A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys
06:47
'He told me I shot him': Kim Potter grows emotional recalling moment she shot Daunte Wright
03:33
How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school
02:44
Schools on high alert after online trend encouraging violence
01:45
Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech
11:50
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights