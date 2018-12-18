Transparent creator Jill Soloway on why The Kardashians are feminist heroes 20:12 copied!

Transparent Creator Jill Soloway talks about gender and queer identity, why the Kardashians are feminist icons, how men are still pitting women against each other in the #MeToo era -- and why they give out french fries at the Emmys. This exclusive discussion is from the third installment of Mavericks with Ari Melber, a new series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.

