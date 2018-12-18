msnbc

Transparent creator Jill Soloway on why The Kardashians are feminist heroes

Transparent Creator Jill Soloway talks about gender and queer identity, why the Kardashians are feminist icons, how men are still pitting women against each other in the #MeToo era -- and why they give out french fries at the Emmys. This exclusive discussion is from the third installment of Mavericks with Ari Melber, a new series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.Dec. 18, 2018

