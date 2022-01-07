IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94

03:34

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to a source close to his family. The trailblazing actor was the first Black man to receive the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. Jan. 7, 2022

