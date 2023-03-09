'Complete bull': Franken demolishes McCarthy for Tucker’s Jan. 6 propaganda03:39
- Now Playing
Top Jan. 6 committee investigator calls Tucker Carlson's portrayal 'flat-out wrong'04:08
- UP NEXT
On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation01:57
White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 609:03
Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show07:45
Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox05:12
McCarthy trapped in a box made by his subservience to MAGA07:10
Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video02:50
House GOP to investigate Jan. 6th committee01:47
Leaked texts expose Tucker Carlson in billion dollar scandal: I ‘hate’ Trump12:10
Joe: Such a serious breach by Rep. McCarthy to release security footage08:57
Joy Reid: Never forget Tucker Carlson admitted under oath to never believing Trump's election lies08:06
McConnell calls Tucker Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6 'a mistake'05:13
GOP senators and Capitol Police both critical of Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 report04:05
Why January 6 is now taboo in the Republican primary06:11
Rep. Ritchie Torres has 'no confidence' Tucker Carlson will handle Jan. 6 footage responsibility01:11
Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump: Feds eye Trump’s lawyers05:42
Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity05:25
Rep. Swalwell: We’re going on offense against 'legal terrorist' Trump01:28
Justice Dept. says Trump can face civil suits over 1/603:06
'Complete bull': Franken demolishes McCarthy for Tucker’s Jan. 6 propaganda03:39
- Now Playing
Top Jan. 6 committee investigator calls Tucker Carlson's portrayal 'flat-out wrong'04:08
- UP NEXT
On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation01:57
White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 609:03
Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show07:45
Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox05:12
Play All