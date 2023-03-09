Top Jan. 6 committee investigator calls Tucker Carlson's portrayal 'flat-out wrong'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MSNBC's Jordan Rubin interviewed Tim Heaphy, the lead investigator for the House January 6 select committee, about his thoughts on Tucker Carlson's portrayal of the Capitol riot. He also discussed the ongoing lawsuit Fox News is facing surrounding their coverage of false claims of election fraud in 2020.March 9, 2023

