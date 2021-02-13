Timeline of Rep. McCarthy-Trump call explained by NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt

U.S. Senators are reportedly negotiating ‘furiously’ on a plan to call witnesses for the second Donald Trump impeachment trial in the wake of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) bringing attention to a call between Donald Trump and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the day of the Capitol Riot. NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt joins to discuss, as she explains the timeline of Rep. McCarthy’s call with Trump.