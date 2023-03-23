TikTok CEO delivers opening statement at House hearing

Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'02:06
- Now Playing
TikTok CEO delivers opening statement at House hearing05:44
- UP NEXT
Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT05:52
Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents01:51
New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday02:21
Stormy Daniels' lawyer sends emails between her and Trump lawyer to Manhattan DA01:47
New York grand jury reconvenes on possible Trump charges this afternoon01:20
Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes06:08
GOP threatens to defund New York prosecutors involved in Trump probe01:36
'This is just political': McCarthy asked about Trump hush money probe at GOP retreat02:56
U.S. takes politician indictments in stride; Trump case should be no different: Maddow08:51
Supreme Court hears case on Navajo Nation water dispute02:04
Trump files motion to deem Georgia probe unconstitutional01:46
DeSantis accuses prosecutors of 'pursuing a political agenda' in Trump probe02:05
Michael Cohen's former legal adviser to testify before Trump grand jury04:38
Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war05:40
Capitol Police were not warned Jan. 6 footage would be given to Tucker Carlson02:24
Law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment as early as next week06:05
Biden urges Congress to act on accountability for bank executives after collapse01:45
Biden meets with Irish prime minister at the White House03:30
Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'02:06
- Now Playing
TikTok CEO delivers opening statement at House hearing05:44
- UP NEXT
Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT05:52
Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents01:51
New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday02:21
Stormy Daniels' lawyer sends emails between her and Trump lawyer to Manhattan DA01:47
Play All