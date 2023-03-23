IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO delivers opening statement at House hearing

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT

    05:52

  • Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents

    01:51

  • New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday

    02:21

  • Stormy Daniels' lawyer sends emails between her and Trump lawyer to Manhattan DA

    01:47

  • New York grand jury reconvenes on possible Trump charges this afternoon

    01:20

  • Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes

    06:08

  • GOP threatens to defund New York prosecutors involved in Trump probe

    01:36

  • 'This is just political': McCarthy asked about Trump hush money probe at GOP retreat

    02:56

  • U.S. takes politician indictments in stride; Trump case should be no different: Maddow

    08:51

  • Supreme Court hears case on Navajo Nation water dispute

    02:04

  • Trump files motion to deem Georgia probe unconstitutional

    01:46

  • DeSantis accuses prosecutors of 'pursuing a political agenda' in Trump probe

    02:05

  • Michael Cohen's former legal adviser to testify before Trump grand jury

    04:38

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war

    05:40

  • Capitol Police were not warned Jan. 6 footage would be given to Tucker Carlson

    02:24

  • Law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment as early as next week

    06:05

  • Biden urges Congress to act on accountability for bank executives after collapse

    01:45

  • Biden meets with Irish prime minister at the White House

    03:30

msnbc

TikTok CEO delivers opening statement at House hearing

05:44

TikTok CEO Shou Chew delivered his opening statement for his testimony in a House hearing on protecting American data privacy. He made several assurances to lawmakers including making the safety of users, particularly minors, a "top priority."March 23, 2023

  • Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO delivers opening statement at House hearing

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT

    05:52

  • Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents

    01:51

  • New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday

    02:21

  • Stormy Daniels' lawyer sends emails between her and Trump lawyer to Manhattan DA

    01:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All