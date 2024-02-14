IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

    02:18

  • 'Every day is a struggle': Father remembers son killed in Oxford school shooting

    06:57

  • ‘Parents must change their behavior’: Mother of school shooter convicted

    06:44

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • ‘Not cool’: Indiana state representative flashes gun at students advocating control

    04:24

  • 'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

    07:23

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • Uvalde families call for action following DOJ report

    01:19

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

    06:56

  • Garland: Uvalde victims and survivors 'deserve better'

    02:45

  • ‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response

    03:19

  • Garland: DOJ found 'series of major failures' in response to Uvalde shooting

    06:04

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release

    05:18

  • Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting

    02:57

  • Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies

    00:31

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

    02:53

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • 'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal

    01:23

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

    02:31

msnbc

‘This remains an active situation’: Three D.C. police officers shot by suspect

01:42

Police officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence in Washington, D.C., were shot by the suspect as they attempted to enter the property. All three officers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect remains barricaded inside the property.Feb. 14, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

    02:18

  • 'Every day is a struggle': Father remembers son killed in Oxford school shooting

    06:57

  • ‘Parents must change their behavior’: Mother of school shooter convicted

    06:44

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • ‘Not cool’: Indiana state representative flashes gun at students advocating control

    04:24

  • 'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All