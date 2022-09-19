IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The future of the monarchy requires ‘atonement’ and ‘acknowledgement’ for its history of colonialism

Author of “The Last Queen” Clive Irving and Political Commentator Lola Adesioye join Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to weigh in on the British monarchy's complicated history with colonialism and slavery, as King Charles III becomes the new head of the Commonwealth. “This legacy, it requires something that I haven't seen coming from the Windsor family at any stage in recent history, which is, it requires atonement,” says Irving. “It requires acknowledgement of the true cost to those colonies of slavery, which began under Charles a second in 1666.” Adesioye explains, “Hard Empire ended, but there's been soft imperialism.” Sept. 19, 2022

