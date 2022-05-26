IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas officials detail timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

Texas officials detail timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

In a news conference, an official from the Texas Department of Public Safety provided a timeline of the shooting at Robb Elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. The information comes amid high scrutiny over police response to the massacre and questions whether more lives could have been saved.May 26, 2022

