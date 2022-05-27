IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Texas Gov. Abbott announces anonymous donor for shooting victims’ funerals, free mental health services

02:38

During a news conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an anonymous donor has provided $175,000 to be used for funeral services for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Abbott also announced free mental health services for all members of the community.May 27, 2022

