Texas Congresswoman calls out ‘dramatic’ cost of House GOP leadership vacuum

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee speaks to Alicia Menendez about how House Republicans’ inability to elect a speaker has impacted their ability to do their jobs as lawmakers amid the growing international crisis. “The world looks to America for its guidance, for its strength, and for its knowledge. We have not been able to express positions on this, to do work dealing with the hostages if funding was needed… No, the work has stopped,” Jackson Lee explains. “It is stunning. It has never happened in the history of the United States of America. I think Republicans should be ashamed of themselves.”Oct. 14, 2023