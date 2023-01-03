IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

    03:00

  • Argentina defeats France in penalty kicks at World Cup final

    03:36

  • Argentina and France to face off in World Cup final

    07:50

  • Sports journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm

    00:58

  • Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach dies at 61

    01:34

  • Wife of Brittney Griner ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ following Russian prisoner swap

    01:51

  • Aaron Judge agrees to 9-year, $360M deal with Yankees

    02:13

  • Friday Nightcap: Sports controversies

    08:24

  • ‘Goooooollll!’: The World Cup with Telemundo’s Andrés Cantor, the voice of soccer

    05:08

  • Tyler Adams: It was an amazing feeling to get the win

    02:09

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

    09:03

  • New book digs into the life and legacy of Charles Barkley

    08:19

  • A look at the life and legacy of the Home Run King Hank Aaron

    06:55

  • Jemele Hill on Her Life-Changing Donald Trump Tweet

    12:52

  • The Last Thing: Basketball is easy, life is hard

    02:27

  • What makes legend Bo Jackson a folk hero

    05:46

  • Russian court denies Brittney Griner's appeal of 9-year prison sentence 

    02:32

  • 'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series

    09:49

Terrifying football moment as Bills' Hamlin collapses after tackle

07:34

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news about Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field after a play and being taken off the field in an ambulance after receiving CPR. William Rhoden, long-time sports reporter, offers his thoughts on violence in the context of the sport of football.Jan. 3, 2023

    Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

    03:00

  • Argentina defeats France in penalty kicks at World Cup final

    03:36

  • Argentina and France to face off in World Cup final

    07:50

  • Sports journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm

    00:58

