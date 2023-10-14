IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tensions mounting at Israeli-Lebanon border has potential of second Israeli front

    02:17
msnbc

Tensions mounting at Israeli-Lebanon border has potential of second Israeli front

02:17

NBC News' Matt Bradley reports on fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border between Israeli forces and Hezbollah which could trigger a second front in Israel's ongoing conflict. Oct. 14, 2023

