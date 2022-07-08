IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tale of the Tape: Lindsey Graham on Ketanji Brown Jackson

    08:25

  • 'They Said What' about Ginni Thomas’ text messages?!

    07:09

  • Thoughts from across the aisle on Ron DeSantis vs. Disney

    13:43

  • Tale of the Tape: Fmr. Sen. David Perdue touts Big Lie

    07:00

  • 'They Said What' about the McCarthy Tapes?!

    09:24

  • 'They Said What' about the leaked SCOTUS draft?!

    07:31

  • Can the left and right find common ground in a post-Roe America?

    18:06

  • Tale of the Tape: Newsom goes after fellow Dems

    07:19

  • Tale of the Tape: Rick Scott tongue-tied on white nationalism

    07:58

  • Ad It Up! Breaking down the campaign ads making waves

    12:26

  • America’s dueling plagues: racism & gun violence

    14:39

  • Do AR-15s belong on the streets of America?

    12:18

  • Tale of the Tape: GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on 1/6 hearings

    08:39

  • Kentucky Democrat wears noose in campaign ad

    11:43

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

    16:02

  • Ad It Up: GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ violent ad 

    12:42

  • Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’

    08:39

  • Calls for assault weapons ban grow louder after Highland Park shooting

    15:10
  • Now Playing

    Tale of the Tape: Joe Biden ‘we have to codify Roe v. Wade’

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ad It Up: GOP Senate candidate takes blow torch to Biden’s Agenda

    10:21

msnbc

Tale of the Tape: Joe Biden ‘we have to codify Roe v. Wade’

06:34

On today’s Tale of the Tape, Shermichael Singleton is joined by Hayes Brown to break down President Joe Biden’s recent comments at a NATO conference in Madrid.July 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Tale of the Tape: Lindsey Graham on Ketanji Brown Jackson

    08:25

  • 'They Said What' about Ginni Thomas’ text messages?!

    07:09

  • Thoughts from across the aisle on Ron DeSantis vs. Disney

    13:43

  • Tale of the Tape: Fmr. Sen. David Perdue touts Big Lie

    07:00

  • 'They Said What' about the McCarthy Tapes?!

    09:24

  • 'They Said What' about the leaked SCOTUS draft?!

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All