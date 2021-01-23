Symone Sanders says “strong possibility" of Republican support for a Biden-Harris COVID relief plan

Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with Ali Velshi to discuss the new administration’s plans for the next four years. She says President Biden and Vice President Harris are already at work addressing the four major crises, as they see them – “the climate crisis, crisis of racial injustice, economic crisis, a public health crisis.” On watching Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in this week? Says Sanders, “An amazing moment.”