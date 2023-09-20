IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Swalwell displays 'Jordan subpoena evasion' clock at Garland hearing

    Garland fires back at Van Drew's questioning on religious discrimination

Swalwell displays 'Jordan subpoena evasion' clock at Garland hearing

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Swalwell displays a Jim "Jordan subpoena evasion" clock, showing the nearly 500 days since Congress subpoenaed Jordan. He slams Jordan for ignoring his subpoena to testify regarding his actions on January 6. Sept. 20, 2023

    Swalwell displays 'Jordan subpoena evasion' clock at Garland hearing

