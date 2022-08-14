IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Suspect in shooting on bus near Jerusalem’s Western Wall turns himself in

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Montenegro gunman kills 11 on street before being shot dead by police

    01:23

  • A story about friendship and brotherhood that developed in combat

    04:46

  • Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

    08:31

  • Speaker Pelosi: China's president shouldn't control schedules of Congress members

    12:16

  • Death toll climbs as fighting between Israel and Islamic militants enters third day

    03:32

  • China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan trip

    07:35

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges

    01:49

  • Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

    03:29

  • Sen. Menendez: We need to be able to stand up to China

    08:07

  • House member, veteran calls out GOP 'stunt' over vets bill, praises its passing in Senate

    08:20

  • Watch: Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

    03:39

  • House member calls out GOP over 'political play' on veterans bill

    07:26

  • 'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahri

    06:17

  • John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent

    06:03

  • 'In the hunt for al-Zawahri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'

    08:58

  • Republican senator will vote no on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

    02:45

  • Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan

    02:53

  • Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate

    00:22

  • Pope Francis arrives in Canada on first stop of week-long trip

    00:59

msnbc

Suspect in shooting on bus near Jerusalem’s Western Wall turns himself in

00:39

Eight people were injured including five Americans during a Palestinian attack on a bus. A gunman opened fire on the bus near the entrance to Jerusalem’s Western Wall. The attack comes a week after tension between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The suspect turned himself in following a manhunt that lasted several hours. Aug. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Suspect in shooting on bus near Jerusalem’s Western Wall turns himself in

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Montenegro gunman kills 11 on street before being shot dead by police

    01:23

  • A story about friendship and brotherhood that developed in combat

    04:46

  • Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

    08:31

  • Speaker Pelosi: China's president shouldn't control schedules of Congress members

    12:16

  • Death toll climbs as fighting between Israel and Islamic militants enters third day

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All