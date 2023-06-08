AJ Owens’ family wants suspects' charges upgraded from manslaughter to 2nd degree murder

In the shooting death of AJ Owens, the suspect, who police say fired through the front door, killing the Florida mother of four, has now been arrested. AJ Owens' best friend--who also shares how people can help the family by going to justiceforajowens.org--and their family attorney join The ReidOut on the suspect's charges, which the family wants upgraded from manslaughter to 2nd degree murder.June 8, 2023