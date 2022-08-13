IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Southern Baptist Convention says DOJ is investigating sexual abuse allegations

    02:11

  • Three parents arrested during Arizona school lockdown

    00:55

  • Polio re-emerges in New York City's wastewater

    07:22

  • Multiple injured after car crashes into pub near D.C.

    01:08

  • South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella

    03:31

  • Philadelphia sees over 300 gun deaths in 2022

    03:02

  • Florida hosts annual python hunting competition

    01:56

  • Watch: Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI

    02:44

  • Latina soprano Nadine Sierra details family influence on career, playing in 'Lucia di Lammermoor'

    04:10

  • Climate change causing more turtles to be born female

    01:58

  • World Dog Surfing Championship makes a big splash in California

    01:35

  • Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash

    01:48

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York

    02:21

  • Armed man who fired weapon into FBI field office was at Capitol riot

    01:49

  • FBI seized 11 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    05:35

  • Emmy-winning actor Anne Heche declared brain dead, spokesperson says

    02:23

  • House passes Inflation Reduction Act, sends to Biden's desk

    04:32

  • ‘No one knew how to react’: Eyewitness recalls Salman Rushdie stabbing at New York amphitheater

    01:27

  • Listen: 911 audio reveals police response to stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

    05:18

  • Missing doctor's empty boat found off Florida shore

    01:06

msnbc

Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault

00:22

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie entered a not guilty plea after being charged with attempted murder and assault. Rushdie's agent says he is on a ventilator, has a damaged liver and likely loss of an eye following the attack. Aug. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Southern Baptist Convention says DOJ is investigating sexual abuse allegations

    02:11

  • Three parents arrested during Arizona school lockdown

    00:55

  • Polio re-emerges in New York City's wastewater

    07:22

  • Multiple injured after car crashes into pub near D.C.

    01:08

  • South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella

    03:31

  • Philadelphia sees over 300 gun deaths in 2022

    03:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All