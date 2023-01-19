IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak

    05:48
Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak

05:48

The Supreme Court announced that is is unable to identify the person who leaked an unpublished abortion draft opinion that is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade. No evidence has surfaced even after the U.S. Marshals looked at finger print and digital analysis as well as hardware that belonged to court employees. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. Jan. 19, 2023

    Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak

    05:48
