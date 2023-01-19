Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak

- Now Playing
Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak05:48
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights02:40
Lofgren: Ginni Thomas transcript shows Justice Thomas should have recused himself07:53
House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening07:53
Julián Castro: It says something about Greg Abbott that he’s willing to be this mean07:22
SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday07:33
Unpacking the Unprecedented Moments of 202208:27
Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy11:04
Congress to remove Dred Scott justice's bust and replace with Thurgood Marshall01:45
Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court08:20
Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’06:01
Katyal: Arguing to Supreme Court is like arguing to nine different courts06:09
Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory09:06
Ted Lieu on lack of SCOTUS oversight: ‘Who do they think they are?’08:10
Clarence Thomas violated law ‘in plain view,’ Tribe says06:57
Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct08:00
Mystal: Republicans ‘can’t win when they have impartial arbiters’11:57
Holder rips legal scheme to hijack elections as SCOTUS considers04:30
NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'07:52
How Dark Money Handed Conservatives a SCOTUS Majority16:15
- Now Playing
Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak05:48
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights02:40
Lofgren: Ginni Thomas transcript shows Justice Thomas should have recused himself07:53
House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening07:53
Julián Castro: It says something about Greg Abbott that he’s willing to be this mean07:22
SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday07:33
Play All