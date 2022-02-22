IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Verdict reached in federal hate crime trial of three men in Ahmaud Arbery's death

msnbc

Supreme Court to decide whether some businesses can refuse to serve gay customers

01:54

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could determine if some businesses can refuse to serve gay customers. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the case and what arguments will be made.Feb. 22, 2022

