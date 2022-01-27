Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement, reflects on love of teaching

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement, reflects on love of teaching04:24
UP NEXT
Biden commits to promise of nominating first Black woman to Supreme Court02:15
Biden announces Justice Breyer's retirement from Supreme Court05:11
'We've been missing from that bench': The significance of nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS07:28
Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?08:47
Despite his best efforts, Breyer unable to avoid politics of his retirement04:16
Democrats aim for quick confirmation of Biden nominee; alert to McConnell dirty tricks04:02
Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise10:17
Katyal: Justice Breyer has been ‘brilliant and humble’03:39
Clyburn on who Biden should pick to replace Justice Breyer07:36
Joy Reid: Now President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court11:59
Supreme Court set to look more like America15:17
So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS09:14
SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge08:44
Justice Breyer to step down09:28
Why Breyer's retirement could be exactly the political win Biden needs05:24
Melber: Everyone remembers McConnell's hijacking of Obama's SCOTUS pick. Biden can plan.01:02
Who will Biden appoint to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer?02:32
Who will Biden appoint to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer?02:32
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire03:09
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement, reflects on love of teaching04:24
Justice Stephen Breyer told reporters at the White House event about his message to future generations on choosing justice and addressing the “experiment” of America.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement, reflects on love of teaching04:24
UP NEXT
Biden commits to promise of nominating first Black woman to Supreme Court02:15
Biden announces Justice Breyer's retirement from Supreme Court05:11
'We've been missing from that bench': The significance of nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS07:28
Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?08:47
Despite his best efforts, Breyer unable to avoid politics of his retirement04:16