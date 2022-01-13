Supreme Court blocks enforcement of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses
The Supreme Court has blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees but will allow the mandate for most health care workers. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Jan. 13, 2022
Supreme Court blocks enforcement of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses
