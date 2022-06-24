IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ‘must not be the final word’

    01:52

  • Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history

    02:11

  • How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

  • Why Democratic lawmakers are hamstrung after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    05:42

  • Planned Parenthood CEO reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: This decision is enraging, absurd, insane

    05:12

  • Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

    05:21

  • What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?

    03:52

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence

    01:58

  • Confidence in the Supreme Court is now at its lowest: poll

    07:20

  • 'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor

    08:35

  • Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote

    03:51

  • Divergent steps on guns in America

    03:47

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

  • Fred Guttenberg: SCOTUS' Gun Ruling is ‘Deadly’

    11:07

  • NYC mayor: Supreme Court ruling on New York guns case makes us 'less safe'

    04:30

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

    06:56

  • Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

    01:29

  • ‘Absolutely shocking’: New York governor reacts to Supreme Court ruling on guns

    03:23

msnbc

Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say

02:30

In the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the court’s dissenters wrote, “with sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent.” MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance has the details. June 24, 2022

  • Biden: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ‘must not be the final word’

    01:52

  • Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history

    02:11

  • How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

  • Why Democratic lawmakers are hamstrung after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All