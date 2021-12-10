IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court says challenge to Texas' near-total ban on abortion can proceed

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:45

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

  • The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court

    06:52

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

    04:45

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • Chris Hayes: How much pro-life leaders actually care about life

    08:56

  • Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy

    09:57

  • First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    07:16

  • Maya Wiley: Justice Roberts is the one to watch in abortion case

    03:39

  • Supreme Court faces credibility crisis as anti-abortion justices set to fulfill purpose

    08:07

  • Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices unconvincing with neutrality feint

    03:28

  • Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies

    03:09

  • Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’

    06:18

  • Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?

    06:45

  • Rep. Pressley: Congress must protect abortion rights if the courts won't

    04:03

  • Elie Mystal: They’re concerned with the rights of a fetus to diminish the rights of women

    07:33

  • Chris Hayes on fate of abortion rights: America is about to move backwards

    08:34

msnbc

Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

01:45

The Supreme Court has ruled that lawsuits against a Texas abortion law can proceed in lower courts. NBC's Pete Williams breaks down the decision and what this could mean for future cases.Dec. 10, 2021

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:45

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

  • The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court

    06:52

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All