Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:45
Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim04:35
Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court02:01
The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court06:52
Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 04:37
OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’06:21
Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case04:45
Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death05:20
Chris Hayes: How much pro-life leaders actually care about life08:56
Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy09:57
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.07:16
Maya Wiley: Justice Roberts is the one to watch in abortion case03:39
Supreme Court faces credibility crisis as anti-abortion justices set to fulfill purpose08:07
Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices unconvincing with neutrality feint03:28
Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies03:09
Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’06:18
Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?06:45
Rep. Pressley: Congress must protect abortion rights if the courts won't04:03
Elie Mystal: They’re concerned with the rights of a fetus to diminish the rights of women07:33
Chris Hayes on fate of abortion rights: America is about to move backwards08:34
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:45
The Supreme Court has ruled that lawsuits against a Texas abortion law can proceed in lower courts. NBC's Pete Williams breaks down the decision and what this could mean for future cases.Dec. 10, 2021
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:45
Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim04:35
Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court02:01
The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court06:52
Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 04:37
OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’06:21