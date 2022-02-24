Stock market drops in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. stock markets have dropped in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the Dow falling nearly 800 points at its open. NBC's Stephanie Ruhle reports on the markets response to the attacks and how Americans could be affected.Feb. 24, 2022
