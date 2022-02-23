State Dept. remains ‘open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious’
03:03
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said sanctions against Russia are just the “beginning of our response” to Ukraine invasion. Price said they will remain “open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious.” Feb. 23, 2022
State Dept. remains ‘open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious’
