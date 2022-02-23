IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

State Dept. remains ‘open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious’

03:03

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said sanctions against Russia are just the “beginning of our response” to Ukraine invasion. Price said they will remain “open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious.” Feb. 23, 2022

