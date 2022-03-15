IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine04:51
Now Playing
State Department’s Ned Price: Meeting with China was ‘not a negotiation’06:17
UP NEXT
Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.03:30
Sen. Blumenthal: We need to counter Putin's air superiority04:24
A look inside a Polish checkpoint for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks03:50
'Close the sky': Zelenskyy addresses Canadian Parliament on war in Ukraine01:38
'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress05:55
How Ukraine's drones have proven to be effective following successful attack overnight 04:39
Ukrainian ambassador to U.N.: 'We will continue to negotiate as long as it is possible'07:27
Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons06:02
Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students03:14
Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set00:46
'Don't be afraid' Former Ukrainian Parliament Member urges US Biden to travel to Ukraine05:42
Why the U.S. won't call Putin's aggressions war crimes — yet06:45
Museums, galleries in Ukraine race to stash away works of art00:30
'We will welcome Ukrainians for as long as it is needed': Warsaw mayor06:33
Zelenskyy set to meet with leaders of three EU countries00:34
Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes03:05
U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine08:30
Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety03:38
State Department’s Ned Price: Meeting with China was ‘not a negotiation’06:17
State Department spokesperson Ned Price joined Chris Jansing to discuss the latest talks between the U.S. and China and other diplomatic efforts that are underway abroad.March 15, 2022
Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine04:51
Now Playing
State Department’s Ned Price: Meeting with China was ‘not a negotiation’06:17
UP NEXT
Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.03:30
Sen. Blumenthal: We need to counter Putin's air superiority04:24
A look inside a Polish checkpoint for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks03:50
'Close the sky': Zelenskyy addresses Canadian Parliament on war in Ukraine01:38