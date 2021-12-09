IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’04:48
Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'05:33
Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole05:12
McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'03:55
Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you04:51
BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 07:49
'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican03:46
Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant05:20
Biden: 'Bob Dole was an American giant'01:07
Mountain West looks to ‘cloud-seeding’ to increase rain and snow levels02:03
Threats of contempt against Meadows raise questions of executive privilege02:24
Sen. Menendez: US should ‘strengthen’ Ukraine’s ability to protect themselves07:16
Pete Williams: ‘Not sure’ if Supreme Court will uphold Biden’s vaccine mandate laws01:57
Congress advances deal to raise debt limit with majority vote02:58
Biden warned Putin of 'severe consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine02:27
Jan. 6 committee to move ahead with contempt charges against Mark Meadows02:22
‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes02:44
‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP08:10
‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup06:57
Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates03:41
Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’04:48
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi honored former Sen. Bob Dole during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 9, 2021
Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’04:48
Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'05:33
Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole05:12
McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'03:55
Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you04:51
BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 07:49