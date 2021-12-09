IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’

    04:48

  • Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'

    05:33

  • Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole

    05:12

  • McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'

    03:55

  • Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you

    04:51

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • 'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican

    03:46

  • Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant

    05:20

  • Biden: 'Bob Dole was an American giant'

    01:07

  • Mountain West looks to ‘cloud-seeding’ to increase rain and snow levels

    02:03

  • Threats of contempt against Meadows raise questions of executive privilege

    02:24

  • Sen. Menendez: US should ‘strengthen’ Ukraine’s ability to protect themselves

    07:16

  • Pete Williams: ‘Not sure’ if Supreme Court will uphold Biden’s vaccine mandate laws

    01:57

  • Congress advances deal to raise debt limit with majority vote

    02:58

  • Biden warned Putin of 'severe consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine

    02:27

  • Jan. 6 committee to move ahead with contempt charges against Mark Meadows

    02:22

  • ‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes

    02:44

  • ‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP

    08:10

  • ‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup

    06:57

  • Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates

    03:41

msnbc

Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’

04:48

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi honored former Sen. Bob Dole during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 9, 2021

  • Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’

    04:48

  • Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'

    05:33

  • Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole

    05:12

  • McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'

    03:55

  • Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you

    04:51

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All