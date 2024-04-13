IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Six victims dead after a stabbing rampage at Sydney mall
April 13, 202401:01
    Six victims dead after a stabbing rampage at Sydney mall

Six victims dead after a stabbing rampage at Sydney mall

Six people were killed and multiple others were wounded, including a small child, in a stabbing rampage at a Sydney, Australia shopping mall. The attacker was shot by an officer and is among the dead. NBC News' Josh Lederman has details on the incident and response.April 13, 2024

    Six victims dead after a stabbing rampage at Sydney mall

