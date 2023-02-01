- UP NEXT
Tyre Nichols’ parents call for justice for all that lost loved ones at hands of police brutality02:30
Sister of Tyre Nichols says brother was ‘robbed of life’ by ‘monsters’02:46
Ben Crump asks why officers couldn't 'see humanity in Tyre?'00:45
‘All he wanted to do was get home,’ says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols02:06
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:55
Watch: Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols' funeral05:44
One person killed, three wounded in Washington Metro shootings03:47
Oregon torture suspect dead following police standoff02:10
Legal challenges ahead for Utah's ban on gender-affirming care03:29
College Board releases revised AP African American studies course amid criticism02:59
Third day of deadly ice conditions affects millions of people02:59
Squirrel monkeys stolen from Louisiana's 'Zoosiana'01:29
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’04:49
Federal Reserve expected to slow interest rate hikes02:43
Why scavenger hunts are making a comeback in Oregon03:17
Voters uneasy about Biden, Trump 2024 candidacies, NBC News poll shows04:40
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations04:28
Thousands of mourners expected at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis03:33
Tyre Nichols 'was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met,' brother says01:19
Oregon kidnapping suspect reportedly dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound00:39
- UP NEXT
Tyre Nichols’ parents call for justice for all that lost loved ones at hands of police brutality02:30
Sister of Tyre Nichols says brother was ‘robbed of life’ by ‘monsters’02:46
Ben Crump asks why officers couldn't 'see humanity in Tyre?'00:45
‘All he wanted to do was get home,’ says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols02:06
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:55
Watch: Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols' funeral05:44
Play All