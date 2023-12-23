Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin talks with Alex Wagner about why the U.S. abstaining from a U.N. vote on Gaza suggests a notable shift in attitude, if not policy, and how the pressures of diplomacy, domestic politics, and a horrifically executive Israeli military campaign are influencing U.S. relations with Israel. Dec. 23, 2023