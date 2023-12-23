Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote

- Now Playing
Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote06:34
- UP NEXT
U.N. passes resolution on aid for Gaza with U.S. abstaining from the vote03:03
Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire06:25
Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?05:32
Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal09:34
Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term06:13
Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war03:23
IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war12:24
'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out03:22
Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.01:59
Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive07:04
VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters07:38
Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end09:47
Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke05:47
Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach05:01
Gershon Baskin on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'It should have never happened'05:08
Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’04:54
Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’07:15
“We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages08:20
- Now Playing
Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote06:34
- UP NEXT
U.N. passes resolution on aid for Gaza with U.S. abstaining from the vote03:03
Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire06:25
Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?05:32
Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal09:34
Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term06:13
Play All