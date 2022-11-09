IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count

04:53

For Tuesday’s midterms vote, Republicans are telling their supporters that they should be suspicious of what is expected to be a long ballot-counting process in many different states. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Chris Hayes explain why the lengthy ballot counts in some states are no reason to be concerned about the integrity of the vote during MSNBC’s special coverage of the midterm elections.Nov. 9, 2022

