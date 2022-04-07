IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senate votes to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 2018

    04:13

  • 'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

    02:04

  • NY Attorney General files motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt

    00:19

  • Doug Jones: Cameras brought out “the worst in some people” during SCOTUS hearings

    01:46

  • Rep. Jayapal: Canceling all student debt would ‘raise the wealth of Black families in America by 40 percent’

    06:18

  • UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

    02:09

  • Pelosi tests positive for Covid

    03:10

  • Justice Department has more Jan. 6 cases than lawyers to prosecute them

    04:33

  • GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee

    10:00

  • Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01

  • House votes to refer former Trump aides Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress

    01:04

  • Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him

    01:17

  • U.S. bans new investments in Russia, sanctions Putin’s children as Biden condemns Russia’s ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

    01:06

  • Amb. Prosper: We need 'international condemnation’ to hold Putin responsible for ‘atrocities’

    08:16

  • Biden announces increased economic sanctions against Russia

    02:32

  • U.S., G-7, and E.U. impose new sanctions against Russia

    02:57

  • OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill

    01:40

  • Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP

    02:31

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal

    06:15

msnbc

Senate votes to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court

03:40

The Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, who will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires. NBC's Pete Williams has details.April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Senate votes to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 2018

    04:13

  • 'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

    02:04

  • NY Attorney General files motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt

    00:19

  • Doug Jones: Cameras brought out “the worst in some people” during SCOTUS hearings

    01:46

  • Rep. Jayapal: Canceling all student debt would ‘raise the wealth of Black families in America by 40 percent’

    06:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All