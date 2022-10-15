IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate for GA Senate seat

02:29

Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) took the stage for the first and only scheduled debate of the Senate race in Georgia. University of Georgia’s Charles Bullock tells MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki that Herschel Walker’s endorsement of Donald Trump during the debate might backfire on the Republican Senate candidate two years after Donald Trump lost the state to Joe Biden.Oct. 15, 2022

