    Vance puts procedural hold on Biden's Justice Department nominees

    Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

  Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

  Trump departs Bedminster in motorcade to fly to Florida

  Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

  'If [Trump] gets back into power, he'll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

  Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

  Rep. Raskin: Trump's indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

  Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

  Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

  Photos show boxes of classified documents all over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

  Schiff: Indictment clearly show's Trump's 'maligned intent'

  Jack Smith speaks on charges in Trump classified documents indictment

  Pence says 'no one is above the law' referencing Trump indictment

  Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

  Trump announces changes to legal team amid classified docs indictment

  Michael Beschloss: Trump indictment makes Nixon look like a schoolboy

  Biden: Anti-LGBTQ laws are an 'appeal to fear'

Vance puts procedural hold on Biden's Justice Department nominees

Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance announced he will be putting a procedural hold on President Biden’s Department of Justice nominees. This move can dramatically slow down the confirmation process for nominees. Vance said this is a retaliation for what he calls the department’s use of officials to “harass” Biden’s political opponents.June 13, 2023

