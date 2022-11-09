Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to discuss Democratic headwinds and election denial in Nevada. With Republicans leading in Nevada but trailing in Arizona, “I don’t know how they’re gonna they're story straight," Senator McCaskill says. “Election deniers have a problem here."Nov. 9, 2022

