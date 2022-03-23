IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Hirono notes GOP-supported federal judges who sentenced similarly to Jackson in child porn cases

05:57

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, made a point of noting several GOP-supported federal judges who sentenced similarly to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in child porn cases. Jackson declined to answer when asked if she felt it suggested these judges were “soft” on child pornography charges. March 23, 2022

