Sen. Graham says he hopes child porn offenders get enhanced sentence in direct address
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., directly addressed child porn offenders during Jude Jackson's confirmation hearing, saying "I hope your sentence is enhanced because the computer and the internet is feeding the beast."March 23, 2022
