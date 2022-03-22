Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
02:11
Share this -
copied
Sen. Graham asked Jackson about her prior work as a public defender, and asked if "our system in terms of releasing people, needs to be re-looked at," regarding the release of Guantanamo Bay detainees. March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
02:11
UP NEXT
Graham questions Judge Jackson: 'How important is your faith to you?'
02:30
Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement
03:08
Judge Jackson: 'My record demonstrates my impartiality'
01:42
Grassley asks if Judge Jackson would support televised Supreme Court hearings
00:49
'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences