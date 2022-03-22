Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing
Sen. Cornyn R-Texas asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, "why in the world would you call Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and George W. Bush war criminals in a legal filing?" She responds that she was representing her client and making arguments, and did not intend to disparage Rumsfeld or Bush. March 22, 2022
