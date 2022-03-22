IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing

    What Lindsey Graham got wrong — and right — during his Guantanamo Bay rant

  • Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

  • Graham questions Judge Jackson: 'How important is your faith to you?'

  • Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement

  • Judge Jackson: 'My record demonstrates my impartiality'

  • Grassley asks if Judge Jackson would support televised Supreme Court hearings

  • 'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Guantanamo Bay detainees were 'entitled to representation'

  • Judge Jackson says she should not weigh in on 'political issues' such as court packing

  • 'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers full opening statement

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

  • Durbin criticizes 'baseless charges' against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

  • Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash

  • GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

  • U.S college student’s harrowing tale: Escaping Ukraine, leaving family behind

  • House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing

Sen. Cornyn R-Texas asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, "why in the world would you call Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and George W. Bush war criminals in a legal filing?" She responds that she was representing her client and making arguments, and did not intend to disparage Rumsfeld or Bush. March 22, 2022

Play All