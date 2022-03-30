Sen. Collins will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced in a statement that she would be voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, giving the nomination bipartisan support. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.March 30, 2022
Collins: Judge Jackson has 'qualifications' needed for the Supreme Court
