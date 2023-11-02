IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38
    Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'

    03:16
    Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

    11:47

  • At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days

    02:42

  • Hamas claims 'legal right' to fight against Israeli occupation

    03:34

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

  • 'Republicans are playing political games with Israel aid,' says Congressman

    02:30

  • American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza

    08:01

  • Speaker Johnson on Israel aid: 'We cannot waste any time'

    01:05

  • 'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed

    07:20

  • ‘It’s absurd’: Rep. Swalwell slams House GOP aim to fund aid to Israel but not Ukraine

    09:33

  • 'This is a horrific mistake' Former IDF soldier on why Gaza incursion may not bring peace

    05:23

  • US Citizen stuck in Gaza, 'Airstrikes continue to happen nearby' even in the south

    06:27

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    08:07

  • Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

    06:03

  • House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill

    05:01

  • 'Disrespectful': Homeland Security Secretary takes down Sen. Hawley at hearing

    05:30

  • Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations

    01:21

Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'

03:16

Secretary of State Blinken spoke to reporters about what he plans to discuss with foreign officials during his trip to Israel, including the ongoing conflict against Hamas and efforts to return hostages.Nov. 2, 2023

