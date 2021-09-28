Secy. Austin: Extending Afghanistan withdrawal deadline would have 'greatly imperiled our people'
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered his opening statement at a Senate hearing on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. He praised efforts of the military for the evacuation operations and acknowledged that Afghan allies remain in the country. He also stood by the deadline for the end of August, saying that extending the deadline would have "greatly imperiled our people and mission."Sept. 28, 2021