Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 6

What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee00:42
Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during hearing04:16
- Now Playing
Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 607:56
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence01:24
Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'01:20
Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false04:18
Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Roger Stone encouraging violence before 2020 election02:07
Pompeo: 2020 election was 'complete' after courts ruled and electoral college met01:30
Jan. 6 hearing reveals Trump signed order to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Somalia03:50
Jan. 6 committee video testimony claims Trump privately admitted he lost election01:01
Rep. Lofgren: Trump's false victory speech 'planned well in advance'00:59
Cheney on Jan. 6: 'None of this would have happened' without Trump00:45
Thompson: Jan. 6 evidence comes 'almost entirely from Republicans'06:02
The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator10:57
George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case08:23
Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms03:09
Maddow on Jan. 6 hearings and why ‘disgrace is a form of accountability’09:31
Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed05:03
'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy11:02
Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone03:32
What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee00:42
Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during hearing04:16
- Now Playing
Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 607:56
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence01:24
Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'01:20
Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false04:18
Play All