IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

    01:21

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56

  • King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders

    04:22

  • President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    02:36

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone. 

    04:40

  • The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

    06:29

  • Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

    08:51

  • Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

    07:37

  • The Last Thing: Have you met the Queen?

    02:51

  • Future of the Monarchy

    06:36

  • Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

  • The monarchy and colonialism

    07:11

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

    09:23

  • Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

    08:52

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

    03:33

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

    01:35

  • 'You always wanted to do your best': Lord Richard Luce on working for Queen Elizabeth

    09:06

  • Keir Simmons: Queen Elizabeth leaves us a deeper understanding of duty, service

    04:58

msnbc

Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service

00:43

A service was held for Queen Elizabeth II following a royal procession of her coffin from Holyroodhouse through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland to St. Giles’ Cathedral. Her coffin will remain in the cathedral before being moved to London.Sept. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

    01:21

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56

  • King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders

    04:22

  • President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    02:36

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All