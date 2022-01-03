Scientist says her inexpensive, rapid test could’ve helped testing shortages, but the FDA didn’t give it the green light
ProPublica Reporter Lydia DePillis joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss her reporting on the FDA’s initial refusal to approve an inexpensive rapid test at the start of the pandemic and how that decision has contributed to today’s covid testing shortage.Jan. 3, 2022
