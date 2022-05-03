IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Next steps for Biden administration, Congress following leak of authentic Roe v. Wade draft

    05:26

  • Biden: Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court could make 'radical decision' on Roe v. Wade

    04:32

  • Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate

    01:44

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    05:38

  • Political analysts stress leaked Roe v. Wade opinion is only a 'draft'

    03:18

  • Lawmakers react to leaked SCOTUS draft on Roe v. Wade

    01:53

  • Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft shows

    02:07

  • Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks

    02:05

  • Supreme Court hears Oklahoma case over prosecuting those accused of crimes on tribal lands

    02:24

  • Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach

    00:31

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

    02:13

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    02:14

  • White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation

    02:08

  • Jackson has more time to prepare for Supreme Court cases than any justice in recent history

    01:46

  • Jackson’s speech honors historic significance of Supreme Court confirmation

    03:09

  • Full remarks: Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after historic Supreme Court confirmation

    18:19

  • Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:41

  • Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    04:03

  • Senate expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    00:23

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

    03:42

msnbc

Schumer vows to hold Senate vote on codifying Roe v. Wade

02:48

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to hold a vote codifying Roe v. Wade in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the longstanding law. May 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Next steps for Biden administration, Congress following leak of authentic Roe v. Wade draft

    05:26

  • Biden: Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court could make 'radical decision' on Roe v. Wade

    04:32

  • Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate

    01:44

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    05:38

  • Political analysts stress leaked Roe v. Wade opinion is only a 'draft'

    03:18

  • Lawmakers react to leaked SCOTUS draft on Roe v. Wade

    01:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All